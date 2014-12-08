PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 8

Dec 8 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
* Cubist deal highlights antibiotics appeal
* UK financial watchdog to review soaring level of fines
* Credit Suisse to shrink prime brokerage
* BP considers job cuts in face of plunge in oil price
Overview
* Merck & Co Inc is in talks to acquire Cubist
Pharmaceuticals Inc in a $8 billion deal which values
Cubist at $102 a share and could come early this week.
* The UK's Financial Conduct Authority is to review its
fining regime as banks complain over rise of penalties which
have hit record levels after investigations into alleged rigging
of London interbank offered rate and the foreign exchange
market.
* Credit Suisse AG is considering scaling down its
prime brokerage business as part of already announced efforts to
reduce risk in its investment banking division.
* BP is quickening the pace of plans to reduce
headcount as it grapples with the plummeting oil price. The
company is looking at its non-operations staff that have been
kept on as the company has shed production assets in its
portfolio.
