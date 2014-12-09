PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 9

Dec 9 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* BP fails in U.S. Supreme Court gulf appeal

* Superbug threat drives $9.5 bln Merck deal

* Canary Wharf shareholder agrees to sell stake as battle heats up

* U.S. sues Deutsche Bank in $190 mln taxes claim

* PwC sold 'tax avoidance on industrial scale'

Overview

* The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected BP's challenge to its multibillion dollar settlement agreement over the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, which the oil company complained has allowed unjustified payouts.

* Merck & Co Inc said it would buy Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc for $8.4 billion plus assumption of debt, giving the major drugmaker an entry into the market for drugs that combat superbugs.

* Songbird Estates shareholder Madison International Realty has accepted Qatar Investment Authority and U.S. investor Brookfield Property Partners 350 pence per share offer for the British property company.

* The U.S. government on Monday sued Deutsche Bank AG , seeking to recoup more than $190 million from the German bank over alleged tax fraud more than 14 years ago.

* UK MPs who are part of the public accounts committee have accused PricewaterhouseCoopers of "selling tax avoidance on an industrial scale". Shire Plc was also on their radar in the course of a two-hour grilling. Both PwC and Shire denied the accusations.