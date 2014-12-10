PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 10

Dec 10 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Hungary and Russia confirm nuclear deal

(on.ft.com/164jcEh)

* Bloomberg News replaces founding editor

(on.ft.com/1waQtHq)

* BMW and Volkswagen make changes at the top

(on.ft.com/12pxnBC)

* Tesco issues fourth profit warning in a year

(on.ft.com/12KCPPn)

Overview

* Hungary granted a Russian state owned company energy contracts worth 6 billion euros ($7.43 billion) , a deal which critics say will make Hungary dependent on Russia for decades.

* Michael Bloomberg replaced Matt Winkler, the founding editor at his news service, with Economist Editor-in-chief John Micklethwait. Matt was responsible for creating the Bloomberg news service for the group 25 years ago.

* German carmaker BMW and rival Volkswagen announced surprise changes to top management on Tuesday, with the veteran CEO of BMW Norbert Reithofer stepping down a year early.

* Tesco slashed its profit forecasts for the fourth time in six months as its new boss Dave Lewis took charge of the former retail powerhouse which has seen its share price halve in the last year. ($1 = 0.8078 euros) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; editing by Andrew Hay)