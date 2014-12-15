PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 15

Dec 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

In the year's largest leveraged buyout, U.S. pet supply retailer PetSmart agreed to be bought by a private equity consortium led by BC Partners for $8.7 bln. The investors agreed to acquire PetSmart for $83 per share, representing a premium of 9.1 pct.

PayPal is extending its alternative lending services to merchants. In recent times, non-bank lending has gained acceptance in the market as startups innovate with new business models. PayPal is gearing itself up to operate as a standalone company after it spins-off from its parent eBay next year.

Trading desks of London's biggest banks including Credit Suisse, Citigroup, Barclays and Goldman Sachs suffered from holding large stakes in UK's Shire Plc, after pharma major AbbVie withdrew its bid to acquire Shire in October. Citi and Credit Suisse lost about $20 mln and $6 mln respectively, according to the people familiar with the positions.

China's largest nuclear power generator China General Nuclear Corporation has bought an 80 pct stake in three UK wind farms from France's EDF for more than 100 million pounds ($157.21 million). EDF will retain the 20 pct stake, operate the turbines and also buy the electricity produced.

