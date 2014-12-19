PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 19

Dec 19 The following are the top stories in the
BASF AND GAZPROM SCRAP ENERGY ASSET SWAP
JUST MAYO MAKER HAMPTON CREEK RAISES $90 MLN
FRANCE ISSUES 951 MLN EUROS PRICE-FIXING FINES
AER LINGUS REJECTS BID FROM IAG
Germany's BASF and Russia's Gazprom neft' OAO
have decided to call off an energy asset swap due to
"difficult political environment", the chemical producing
company said on Thursday.
Hampton Creek, maker of Just Mayo spread, has raised $90 mln
from Horizons Ventures, Li Ka-shing's investment fund, and
Khosla Ventures, a Silicon Valley venture-capital firm, both of
which are already investors in the company.
France's competition authority has issued a 951 million
euros ($1.17 billion) fine to companies including L'Oreal
and Unilever after finding them guilty of
secretly fixing prices of household and personal care products.
Ireland's former flag carrier Aer Lingus said on
Thursday that it rejected a takeover bid from British Airways
owner IAG as it "fundamentally undervalued" the
business.
($1 = 0.8138 euros)
