PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 22

Overview
Clipstone, a commercial REIT, has listed itself on the
Channel Island's Stock Exchange and raised 40 million pounds
($62.52 million), after scaling back plans to raise nearly four
times that amount on London's main market.
According to the industry association for online retailers,
Britons are expected to shop for a record 636 mln pounds on
Christmas Day this year, a 36 pct increase on 2013.
Chief Exexutive of Rolls-Royce John Rishton has
pledged greater transparency and openness with investors.
Rolls-Royce Holdings would have "more meetings, listen more,
reflect more and provide more formal access", Rishton said in an
interview with the FT. "What we are trying to do is change our
approach."
Said Darwazah, Chief Executive of drugmaker Hikma
said that the company is on the lookout for potential targets to
acquire and is ready to buy companies or individual products to
boost growth.
($1 = 0.6398 pounds)
