PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 23

Headlines

ALSTOM TO PAY RECORD $772M FOR BRIBERY

OCWEN CHAIRMAN TO RESIGN IN SETTLEMENT

WATCHDOG HITS PWC WITH TWO PROBES

RANGERS' SHAREHOLDERS REJECT RIGHTS ISSUE

Overview

French group Alstom SA has pleaded guilty to paying $75 million in bribes to government officials in various parts of the world and has agreed to pay $772.3 million in fines to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Bill Erbey, Chairman of Ocwen Financial has agreed to resign and pay $150 million as part of a settlement to end a multi-year legal fight with New York's Department of Financial Services.

The Financial Reporting Council, UK's accountancy regulator, said it has initiated two separate probes into PriceWaterhouseCoopers related to its clients Barclays and Tesco. The watchdog said it will investigate preparation, approval and PwC's audit of Tesco's financial statements for the retailer's past three financial years.

Scottish football club Rangers' financial troubles will not go away anytime soon as the board failed to persuade shareholders to back a rights issue, which leaves the beleaguered football club in dire need of funds going into the next year. (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)