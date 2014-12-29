PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 29

Dec 29 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
TAXPAYERS FACE CITY LINK REDUNDANCY BILL
NETWORK RAIL PROBED OVER TRAVEL CHAOS
YAHOO TARGETS WEARABLES AND MOBILE GROWTH
VIEWERS SET FOR LAUNCH OF UTV IRELAND
Overview
British courier and parcel firm City Link has been forced on
the backfoot after it was revealed that taxpayers will pick up
the redundancy bill for the 2760 workers who may lose their
jobs.
Britain's railway regulator has decided to launch an
official investigation into the disruption in train services
caused by over-running engineering work by Network Rail on
Christmas day.
Adam Cahan, Yahoo's senior vice-president of mobile
said wearable devices like the soon-to-be-launched Apple
Watch and others present a big opportunity for Yahoo in
the coming time.
UTV Media, a Northern Irish radio and television
broadcaster is launching the new UTV Ireland channel at a cost
of 8 million euros ($9.75 million) that looks to intensify
competition in the advertising market. The channel will begin
broadcasting from the evening of January 1.
($1 = 0.8209 euros)
