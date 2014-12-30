PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 30

Dec 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GOOGLE'S EMAIL SERVICE BLOCKED IN CHINA

WASHINGTON POST TO EXPLOIT ITS SOFTWARE

E-CIGARETTE SALES SURGE IN UK SUPERMARKETS

BAE TURNS ITS FIRE ON TAX EVASION

Google's email service Gmail was blocked in China for the fourth day, marking an escalation of disruptions that have plagued the webmail service for about half a year now. Google, in a statement said that "there's nothing technically wrong on our end."

U.S. newspaper Washington Post has been approached to license the software it developed to run its website. Its clients may include regional and local newspapers, whose readers are receivers of free digital products from the Post.

E-cigarettes, which are used as an alternative to tobacco cigarettes, have outpaced sports drinks as the fastest-growing product in UK supermarkets this year, according to data released by Nielsen.

Britain-based defence contractor BAE Systems said it is in discussions to sell its anti-tax evasion software, NetReveal to some central European countries. After its success in Slovakia, where the software helped collect 500 million euros ($607.95 million) in tax receipts within first six months of its installation, the company has met with officials from Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary to sell the technology.

