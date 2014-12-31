PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 31

BRIEF-Air Products and Chemicals says its Indian JV to build 6 new air separation plants
* Air Products and Chemicals Inc says its Indian joint venture to build six new air separation plants
Dec 31 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
GMAIL'S CHINA WOES FUEL CENSORSHIP FEARS
U.S. APPROVES MORE ULTRALIGHT OIL EXPORTS
BP PROBES IN-HOUSE FOREX TRADERS
CHINESE TRAIN MAKERS AGREE ON $26 BLN MERGER
Overview
Google's Gmail service was partly restored in mainland China after a four-day outage, but it raised serious concerns over Beijing's influence over international communication services.
The U.S. government will allow more exports of ultralight oil from the country's shale drilling boom, which will bring a welcome relief to domestic exporters affected by falling crude oil prices.
British oil and gas major BP has started investigating allegations of its in-house traders being involved in rigging the foreign exchange market that made some of the biggest banks in the U.S. and Britain pay as much as $4.3 billion in fines.
China's two biggest train manufacturers, CSR Corp and China NCR, have agreed to merge to create a global giant with a combined market cap of $26 billion. The move is part of a strategy by Beijing to compete with Canadian, European and Japanese rivals. (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)
PARIS, April 20 Up to 4,100 children in France suffered major malformations in the womb after their mothers took a treatment against epilepsy and bipolar disorders known as valproate between 1967 and 2016, France's drug regulator said.
April 20 The letter by Arconic Inc CEO Klaus Kleinfeld that led to his resignation earlier this week focused on the alleged behavior of Paul Singer, founder of $33 billion hedge fund Elliott Management, at the 2006 World Cup in Berlin.