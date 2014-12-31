PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 1

Jan 1 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
BWIN.PARTY NEARS SOCIAL GAMING UNIT SALE
(on.ft.com/13KD2Cz)
CITY LINK MAKES 2,356 STAFF REDUNDANT
(on.ft.com/1zxHhua)
SANTANDER, BPI AND BANCO POPULAR JOIN RACE FOR NOVO BANCO
ASSETS
(on.ft.com/1xAmZ5j)
LOUIS DREYFUS LOSES MAYO SCHMIDT AS CHIEF BEFORE HIS START
(on.ft.com/1HhbvrB)
Overview
Europe's online gambling site Bwin.party said on
Wednesday it is in "active discussions" to sell its social
gaming business Win and intends to make an announcement in
January.
A total of 2,356 employees of collapsed British courier and
parcel firm City Link will be made redundant after talks over a
potential life-saving bid for the company fell through,
administrators said on Wednesday.
Portugal's Banco BPI and Spain's Banco Santander
SA and Banco Popular have publicly said they
are interested in buying Novo Banco. China's Fosun
and private equity firm Apollo Global Management have
also expressed interest.
Louis Dreyfus Commodities made a surprise announcement on
Wednesday that newly appointed Chief Executive Mayo Schmidt
would not take up his post, forcing the global trading group to
resume the CEO hunt it first launched in April.
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)