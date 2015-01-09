PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 9

Jan 9 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

TESCO SHARES SOAR AS OVERHAUL UNVEILED

(on.ft.com/1xWEzno)

BRITAIN AT RISK OF PARIS-STYLE ATTACKS, WARNS MI5

(on.ft.com/1IwJqew)

UK ELECTION TV DEBATES IN JEOPARDY OVER MINORITY PARTIES

(on.ft.com/1Fwz962)

GEORGE OSBORNE PUTS ENERGY AT HEART OF ELECTION CAMPAIGN

(on.ft.com/1IwLpzu)

Overview

Tesco PLC's Chief Executive Dave Lewis set out a blueprint for recovery, including closing the head office, cutting thousands of jobs and scrapping this year's dividend, a move considered as the most radical overhaul for Britain's biggest retailer's 96-year history.

Syrian-based terrorists are plotting attacks in the UK similar to the one that killed 12 people at French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, Andrew Parker, the head of Britain's MI5 Security Service warned.

The future of televised leaders' debates suffered a setback on Thursday night after British Prime Minister David Cameron indicated he would not take part in such debates if the Green party were excluded.

British Finance Minister George Osborne has this week put energy at the centre of early election campaigning. But anyone wishing for a speedy response to the UK chancellor's call for suppliers to cut household fuel bills - and pass on savings from falling oil prices - is likely to be let down. (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)