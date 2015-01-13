PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 13

Jan 13 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
NMP CONSORTIUM POISED TO LOSE SELLAFIELD CLEAN-UP CONTRACT
(on.ft.com/1y5FAt9)
DAVID CAMERON CALLS FOR UK TO PLAN RESPONSE TO PARIS-STYLE
ATTACK
(on.ft.com/1DC9pDo)
RAILWAY REPORT REKINDLES ROW OVER BREAK-UP
(on.ft.com/1u0LGd4)
NHS TO STOP FUNDING 16 CANCER TREATMENTS
(on.ft.com/1u0M3nV)
Overview
Britain's ministers are expected to terminate an industrial
consortium of a lucrative management contract to clean up
Sellafield, western Europe's largest nuclear waste site, in an
unexpected blow to its members.
British Prime Minster David Cameron suggested intelligence
chiefs should be granted sweeping new powers in the wake of last
week's attacks in Paris, reigniting the debate about access to
individuals' communications by intelligence chiefs.
Findings by Network Rail suggest that the failures by
private contractors were among the key reasons for the UK's
Christmas travel chaos, reopening the row over the fragmented
management of Britain's railways.
Several cancer medicines will not be available to new
patients through the Britain's state-funded National Health
Service starting in March as authorities battle to control the
cost of treatment.
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee; Editing by Ken Wills)