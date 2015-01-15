PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 15

Jan 15 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
DAVID CAMERON TO PRESS BARACK OBAMA ON SECURITY FEARS
CENTRAL LONDON TOPS WORLD AS MOST EXPENSIVE CITY FOR
CONSTRUCTION
LABOUR PLEDGES LIMITS FOR UNHEALTHY FOOD MARKETED TO
CHILDREN
TOP DOCTOR LINKS A&E CHAOS TO NHS ADVICE LINE
Overview
British Prime Minister David Cameron will seek the support
of U.S. President Barack Obama this week for a push to improve
co-operation between intelligence agencies and technology
companies such as Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc,
warning the president that public safety is at stake.
London is the most expensive place in the world for building
construction, according to a study of 40 nations by Arcadis, a
global consultancy based in Amsterdam. The study cited London's
complex planning rules, high labour and land costs and exacting
design standards.
A Labour government in the UK would limit manufacturers on
the levels of fat, salt and sugar included in food marketed
primarily to children, Andy Burnham, the shadow health
secretary, will say on Thursday.
The central cause of the unprecedented pressures facing
hospital emergency departments is the health service's 111
telephone advice line, according to Clifford Mann, president of
the College of Emergency Medicine.
