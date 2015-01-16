PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16

Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

ED MILIBAND BLAMES ELECTORAL ROLL 'SCANDAL' ON COALITION REFORM

US AND UK AGENTS TO WAGE CYBER WAR GAMES ON CITY OF LONDON

ENGLISH ARCHBISHOPS ATTACK GOVERNMENT OVER RISING INEQUALITY

CITY WOMEN CALL FOR QUOTAS TO COMBAT SEXISM

Overview

The leader of Britain's opposition Labour party, Ed Miliband blamed the disappearance of about one million people, largely students and the young, from the electoral roll since reforms last year as a "democratic scandal" on coalition reforms under which universities can no longer block-register students living in halls of residence.

Mock cyber attacks on the Bank of England and other commercial banks in London and New York will be carried out this year by British and US agents as part of tests on critical infrastructure.

The UK coalition government faces a scathing attack by the Church of England less than four months before the general election. On Rock or Sand? Firm Foundations for Britain's Future, a book edited by the Archbishop of York, John Sentamu, argues that the relentless pursuit of economic growth has led to cities outside of London being "cast aside", leaving the poorest in a "vicious circle of decline".

The leading women of London are calling for quotas for the promotion of female executives in a move that comes amidst evidence that the tally of women senior managers across the British capital has stagnated below 20 per cent. (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee; Editing by Diane Craft)