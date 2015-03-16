PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 16

March 16 The following are the top stories in
Headlines
TOTAL PUTS NORTH SEA GAS STAKE ON BLOCK
(on.ft.com/18Q6byM)
TONY BLAIR POISED TO STEP BACK FROM MIDDLE EAST QUARTET
(on.ft.com/1FlITxz)
MALIN AIMS TO RAISE 300 MLN EUROS WITH IPO
(on.ft.com/1LgFZPR)
Overview
French oil major Total is putting up a stake for
auction in one of the UK's natural gasfields, in a move that
could be the first of a string of deals in the North Sea.
Tony Blair is relinquishing his post as the envoy for the
Middle East Quartet to take a different role in the peace
negotiations, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing
people it said were familiar with the matter.
Life sciences company Malin, backed by British fund manager
Neil Woodford and Irish state's new strategic investment fund,
aims to raise about 300 million euros in an intial public
offering which will be completed within days.
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)