PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 17

British advertising group WPP has teamed up with
General Atlantic to bid for a majority of stake in Dunnhumby,
the customer data business put up for sale by Tesco. In
January, Tesco's Chief Executive Dave Lewis said the retailer
had appointed Goldman Sachs to find options for Dunnhumby, which
could fetch between 1 billion pounds ($1.48 billion) and 2
billion pounds, according to analysts.
The board of Ryanair Holdings Plc has approved plans
to start a transatlantic airline, with some one-way tickets
costing 10 pounds. The service could commence in four to five
years if Ryanair could reach a deal with either Airbus
or Boeing to buy long-haul aircraft.
Banco de Madrid has filed for bankruptcy in less than a week
after it was accused by the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement
Network of having relations with Banca Privada d'Andorra for
money laundering for Chinese, Russian and Venezuelan interests.
British insurer RSA Insurance Group Plc is
considering selling its business in Latin America as part of a
broad restructuring plan.
($1 = 0.6747 pounds)
