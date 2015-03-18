PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 18

March 18 The following are the top stories in
ORANGE TO SPEND 15 BLN EUROS IN NEW ATTEMPT TO BEAT LOW-COST
RIVALS
FRIDMAN LOOKS TO AVERT POLITICAL ROW BY SELLING NORTH SEA
FIELDS
FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY BANS TRADER OVER LIBOR RIGGING
France's Orange will spend 15 billion euros
($15.89 billion) to upgrade its fibre and mobile networks for
the next three years as it continues to tackle with competition
from low-cost rivals in its domestic market.
Russian billonaire Mikhail Fridman is preparing to sell
North Sea gasfields, at the heart of a fierce clash in Britain
over his ownership, in a move to side step a legal battle with
the UK government.
The UK financial watchdog has taken its maiden public
enforcement actions against a trader, accusing him of
manipulating the London interbank offer rate. The accused, a
former trader at Dutch lender Rabobank, will be banned
from financial services industry.
