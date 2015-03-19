PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 19

March 19 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

HOLCIM BOARD TO MEET TO DECIDE WHETHER TO SALVAGE LAFARGE DEAL

(on.ft.com/193cDTa)

UBER HIT BY RIDE-SHARING INJUNCTION IN GERMANY

(on.ft.com/1BzCWas)

GENERAL MOTORS TO HALT OPEL DRIVE INTO RUSSIA

(on.ft.com/1H3yLM2)

Overview

Holcim board on Wednesday met with French rival Lafarge seeking to save their 40 billion euro ($43.31 billion) merger deal. Heated discussions between the two companies continued over who would lead the combined company, people familiar with the matter said.

Germany has banned a nationwide service of Uber's online ride-hailing service UberPop on Wednesday declaring the use of unlicensed cab drivers and said Uber will face fines up to 250,000 euros each time it operates the service in the country.

General Motors will pull the plug on European Opel brand ride from Russia and shut its St Petersburg plant, in a move to cut losses in the crisis-hit country. Declining oil prices and pressure from western sanctions have weighed on sales in Russia and prompted a 38 percent fall in local registrations last month.

($1 = 0.9235 euros) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)