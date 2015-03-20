PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 20

March 20 The following are the top stories in
Headlines
TAG HEUER PARTNERS GOOGLE TO DEVELOP SMARTWATCH
CRH DEAL APPROVED AS HOLCIM-LAFARGE TALKS STALL
STANCHART INVESTORS PRESS BANK TO CONSIDER LEAVING LONDON
Overview
Tag Heuer, French luxury group LVMH's biggest
watch maker, said it was teaming up with Google Inc
and Intel Corp to develop a smartwatch, signalling its
intention to compete with Apple's smartwatch.
Shareholders in Irish cement firm CRH approved a 6.5
billion euro ($6.93 billion) deal to buy assets from Lafarge
and Holcim even as the executives of two
cement makers continue to argue over who would lead the combined
company.
Two big investors in Standard Chartered Plc want
the bank to consider moving its domicile away from London
because of the chancellor's decision to raise the UK bank levy
by one-third.
