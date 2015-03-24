PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 24

March 24 The following are the top stories in
Headlines
* Vivendi urged to spin off Universal Music
(on.ft.com/1DQUjue)
* RBS to cut stake in U.S. subsidiary Citizens
(on.ft.com/1C5YYVM)
* Hutchison Whampoa and Telefonica set to close 10.5 billion
deal for O2
(on.ft.com/1C5Zx20)
* Double digit unemployment predicted even if eurozone
recovers
(on.ft.com/1bp8dI6)
Overview
Activist investor P Schoenfeld Asset Management (PSAM) has
urged Vivendi SA to spin off its Universal Music Group
division to take benefit of investor excitement over future of
streaming music. PSAM has valued the music company at close to 9
billion euros ($9.85 billion), including debt.
Royal Bank of Scotland is to raise more than $3
billion by cutting its stake in Citizens Financial Group
to less than half, six months after its U.S. subsidiary floated
in New York.
Hutchison Whampoa Ltd is expected to finalize a
deal to buy Telefonica SA's British mobile unit O2 for
10.5 billion pounds ($15.70 billion) as early as Tuesday
morning.
According to European Central Bank projections, one in 10
workers will remain unemployed in the Eurozone even after the
full effects of it's bond-buying programme have rippled through
the economy.
($1 = 0.9134 euros)
