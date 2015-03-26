PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 25

Shareholder advisors challenge SAP board in row over pay
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
March 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Etihad backs IAG 1.35 bln euros Aer Lingus bid
* Airbus speeds sale of Dassault Aviation stake to raise 1.64 bln euros
* Balfour warns of 'major challenges' after reporting 304 mln stg loss
* RBS to sell as much as $3.7 bln in Citizens shares
Overview
Chief executive of Etihad Airways has indicated that the airline would be willing to sell its stake in Aer Lingus Group Plc, if the Irish government backs the offer made by International Airlines for the group.
Airbus Group sold 1.61 million shares in the family-controlled French group Dassault, for 1.64 billion euros on Wednesday. This move brings down its stake in the company, which makes the Rafale fighter jet, to about 24.6 percent from 42 percent.
Balfour Beatty Plc's recently appointed chief executive, Leo Quinn, warned of "major short-term challenges" after the company reported a 304 million pounds pre-tax loss for the 12 months to December 31, compared with a loss of 49 million pounds in 2013. The company also scrapped its dividend.
UK based Royal Bank of Scotland has increased the number of shares it is offering to sell in its U.S. subsidiary, Citizens Financial Group, to as much as $3.7 billion, after it received more than anticipated demand from investors.
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry)
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
MONZA, Italy, May 6 Eliud Kipchoge ran the quickest recorded marathon on Saturday, crossing the line on the Monza Formula One track in two hours and 25 seconds but missing out on a bold attempt to break the two-hour barrier.