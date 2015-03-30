PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 30

March 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

MILIBAND WOOS BUSINESS BOSSES WITH WARNING OVER EU EXIT RISK

(on.ft.com/19xGMdz)

CAMERON ATTEMPTS TO REBOOT POLL CAMPAIGN

(on.ft.com/1F7LTfX)

Alarm over record migration challenged

(on.ft.com/1IIsdQV)

FORMER DIRECTOR TIM INGRAM ADDS TO ALLIANCE TRUST ATTACKS

(on.ft.com/1Nvrg1h)

Overview

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Ed Miliband will try to align the party on Monday with a sceptical business community, urging that only he can avert the "clear and present danger" posed to the economy by a Conservative referendum on Europe.

British Prime Minister David Cameron will be driven to Buckingham Palace on Monday to notify Queen Elizabeth of the dissolution of parliament, as he seeks to deploy the grandeur of his office to reboot a stumbling start to the general election campaign.

Fewer migrants have come to the UK looking for work during the current parliament's tenure than under Labour's final term in office, and they are ever more highly skilled, new research by the Oxford-based Migration Observatory, commissioned by the Financial Times shows.

British investment company Alliance Trust has come under fresh attack from Tim Ingram, a former director who sat on the board for two years until 2012, who criticised the company's "dismal" performance and pay of its chief executive Katherine Garrett-Cox. (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee; Editing by Diane Craft)