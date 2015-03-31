PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 31

March 31 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Nick Clegg set to exact steep price for backing EU referendum

Head of RBS' investment bank resigns over strategy differences

John Cridland to boldly go after five-year mission on CBI bridge

Gulf Keystone launches 30 mln stg share placing

Overview

Allowing EU nationals living in the UK to vote could be one of the conditions levied by the Liberal Democrats in exchange for allowing a referendum to the Conservatives, the Financial Times reported.

Rory Cullinan, head of Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc's investment bank, resigned after a disagreement with senior management over strategy, the Financial Times reported citing a person close to RBS.

The Confederation of British Industry is looking for a replacement for its Director-General John Cridland after he decided to follow the path of his predecessors in stepping down after one five-year term.

Iraqi Kurdistan-focused oil producer Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd on Monday announced its plans to raise at least 30 million pounds($44.42 million) for short-term financial stability, from a placing of up to 86 million shares. ($1 = 0.6754 pounds) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)