PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 7

Prosecutors in Brazil filed charges against Flávio Roberto
de Souza, the judge who was presiding over the insider trading
trial involving businessman Eike Batista, for making false
statements and embezzling money recovered from a Spanish drug
trafficker.
Larry Fink, chief executive of the world's largest asset
management firm BlackRock Inc. has expressed concerns
over the rising dollar, warning that it might undermine business
confidence in the U.S. and may send the economy into a slowdown.
Virtu Financial, a U.S. based electronic market maker, filed
with regulators on Monday to list itself on the Nasdaq and offer
16.5 million shares at $17-$19 a share. Virtu seeks to raise up
to $361 million from the listing.
iPhone-maker Apple Inc has invited select groups of
app developers to its Sunnyvale, California-based labs to help
them prepare their apps for the forthcoming Apple Watch.
