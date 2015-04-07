PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 8

April 8 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
SHELL IN TALKS TO BUY BG FOR ABOUT 46 BLN POUNDS
FEDEX TO BUY TNT EXPRESS FOR 4 BLN EUROS
VIVENDI EYES 217 MLN EURO DEAL FOR DAILYMOTION
INFORMATICA BECOMES YEAR'S BIGGEST BUYOUT
Overview
Oil major Royal Dutch Shell PLC is in talks to buy
gas-producing rival BG Group PLC for about 46 billion
pounds ($68.16 billion), in a deal that could give the
Anglo-Dutch company access to some of the most exciting oil
regions and cement its position in the global trade of natural
gas.
FedEx has struck a deal to buy its struggling rival
TNT Express that values the latter at 4 billion euros
($4.33 billion). The transaction would allow FedEx to expand
into Europe where it has struggled against competitors DHL and
UPS.
French company Vivendi has entered into exclusive
discussions with Orange to buy 80 percent of
video-sharing website Dailymotion for 217 million euros.
In the largest leveraged buyout of the year, Canada's
largest pension fund, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, and
European private equity group Permira have teamed up to buy
Informatica, a U.S.-based software and services group
for $48.75 per share, valuing the company at $5.3 billion.
($1 = 0.6749 pounds)
($1 = 0.9238 euros)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)