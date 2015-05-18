PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 18

May 17 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Overview
Whitehall may face up to 100,000 job cuts in the next five
years as the UK Chancellor George Osborne tries to save billions
of pounds in savings out of the civil services.
The Lloyds Banking Group has been accused of
allegedly "artificially distressing" small business owners in
order to tidy up their balance sheet in the wake of the
financial crisis.
Aerospace and defence group Boeing said it will move
out its manufacturing facility abroad if the Export Import Bank
is shut down by conservative critics who think it indulges in
"corporate welfare".
Italian coffee maker Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group will
list about 40 percent of the company to raise about 200 million
euros ($228.88 million) at the Milan stock exchange.
($1 = 0.8738 euros)
