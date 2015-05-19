PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 19

May 19 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

FIAT CHRYSLER FACES HEARING OVER RECALLS

ENDO TO BUY PAR IN $8 BLN DEAL

SANTS TO REVIEW UK BANK COMPETITIVENESS

DEUTSCHE BANK FIRES 'BREXIT' WARNING SHOT

Overview

Fiat Chrysler is set to face an inquiry by U.S. regulator National Highway Traffic Safety Administration over the successful completion of more than 10 million recalled cars in the U.S.

Pharma company Endo International plc will buy U.S.-based drugmaker Par pharmaceutical holdings from private-equity firm TPG Capital for $8.05 billion in a cash and share deal.

Former head of UK's financial regulator, Sir Hector Sants has been chosen on behalf of the industry to review the competitiveness of British banks. Sants will lead a team to know if British banks have lost their edge and competitiveness.

German lender Deutsche Bank AG is contemplating whether to move a significant portion of its UK operations to Germany, in case the UK leaves EU. Deutsche Bank employs more than 9000 people in the UK. (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)