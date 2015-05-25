PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 25

May 25 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
MALONE BATTLES ALTICE FOR TIME WARNER CABLE
(on.ft.com/1PGgtpg)
FOREX BANKS FACE MORE PAIN FROM U.S.
(on.ft.com/1PGgE40)
OSBORNE CONSIDERS OFFICIAL BREXIT STUDY
(on.ft.com/1Q5ftGl)
HMRC SEEKS TO APPEAL $1 BLN LITTLEWOODS PAYOUT
(on.ft.com/1PFKgyp)
Overview
Charter Communications, the U.S. company backed by
billionaire John Malone is competing with France's Altice
for the takeover of Time Warner Cable. Charter
is said to be leading the discussions on the deal and is ready
to pay a large premium for the acquisition, according to people
familiar with the matter.
U.S. senator Elizabeth Warren has called on for public
hearings to decide whether banks accused of rigging the foreign
exchange market should be allowed to manage retirement accounts.
UK Chancellor George Osborne is considering a Treasury study
of UK's economics in the event of Britain making an exit from
the European Union. Last year, Osborne utilized the Treasury
study on Scotland to help secure a 'No' on the vote for Scottish
independence.
HM Revenue & Customs, UK's highest tax authority is planning
to file and appeal with the country's highest court, after the
Court of Appeal sided with Littlewoods in a tax case dating back
30 years.
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)