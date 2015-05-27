PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 27

May 26 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

DEUTSCHE FINED FOR MISSTATING DERIVATIVES

SPACEX CLEARED FOR SPY SATELLITE LIFT-OFF

SKY UNVEILS EUROPE-WIDE ARTS PUSH

LVMH IN TALKS TO BUY LE PARISIEN

Overview

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Deutsche Bank had failed to account for a "material risk for potential losses estimated to be in the billions of dollars", thereby inflating its value at the height of the financial crisis.

Elon Musk-owned SpaceX won a contract to launch U.S. spy satellites, after the U.S. Air Force certified its Falcon 9 rocket to participate in government missions.

Sky has committed 18 million euro ($19.6 million) to make shows and finance events for audiences in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany and Austria, in a bid to compete with Netflix .

French luxury goods group LVMH said it had entered into exclusive negotiations with Amaury Group to buy French daily Le Parisien. ($1 = 0.9189 euros)