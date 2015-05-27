PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 27

BRIEF-TGS and PGS to expand multi-client library off Eastern Canada
* Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS) and TGS-NOPEC announce the expansion of their jointly owned MultiClient library offshore Eastern Canada
May 26 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
DEUTSCHE FINED FOR MISSTATING DERIVATIVES
SPACEX CLEARED FOR SPY SATELLITE LIFT-OFF
SKY UNVEILS EUROPE-WIDE ARTS PUSH
LVMH IN TALKS TO BUY LE PARISIEN
Overview
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Deutsche Bank had failed to account for a "material risk for potential losses estimated to be in the billions of dollars", thereby inflating its value at the height of the financial crisis.
Elon Musk-owned SpaceX won a contract to launch U.S. spy satellites, after the U.S. Air Force certified its Falcon 9 rocket to participate in government missions.
Sky has committed 18 million euro ($19.6 million) to make shows and finance events for audiences in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany and Austria, in a bid to compete with Netflix .
French luxury goods group LVMH said it had entered into exclusive negotiations with Amaury Group to buy French daily Le Parisien. ($1 = 0.9189 euros) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)
* Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS) and TGS-NOPEC announce the expansion of their jointly owned MultiClient library offshore Eastern Canada
TAIPEI, May 10 China is the best place for expanding manufacturing and investment, the country's premier told Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, less than two weeks after its chief executive Terry Gou went to the White House to discuss increasing investment in the United States.
* Average production for Q1 of 2017 was 753 boepd, a decrease of 44% compared to q1 2016 average production of 1,352 boepd