PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 28

Headlines
APPLE EYES CAR AS 'ULTIMATE MOBILE DEVICE'
JPMORGAN ORDERED TO PROVIDE CHINA DETAILS
AVAGO IN LATE-STAGE TALKS TO BUY BROADCOM
NORWAY'S OIL FUND LOOKS TO DROP COAL POWER UTILITIES
Overview
Jeff Williams, Apple's senior vice president of
operations, while replying to an audience question at the Code
conference said, "The car is the ultimate mobile device, isn't
it?" This was the strongest hint yet of the Cupertino,
California-based company's plans of disrupting the automotive
industry.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has ordered
JPMorgan Chase & Co to hand over any correspondence with
high-ranking Chinese official Wang Qishan, as it probes the
connection between the company hiring relatives of Chinese
officials and winning big business in the country.
U.S. chipmaker Avago Technologies is close to
buying rival Broadcom, in a deal that would create an
entity worth $70 billion.
Norway's massive $916 billion oil fund will divest its
investments in companies whose business relies more than 30
percent on coal, either in terms of revenue or in terms of
percentage of power generated from it. The move could be a big
jerk to European utility companies that rely on coal to generate
power.
