PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 3

June 3 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
BLATTER QUITS AS HEAD OF FIFA
(on.ft.com/1cwrerY)
MPS' PAY TO RISE 10 PERCENT DESPITE CAMERON PLEDGE
(on.ft.com/1dd68j1)
SEVEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT IN TALKS TO SELL TO CAYZER
FAMILY
(on.ft.com/1KLeCfC)
ASTRAZENECA CHIEF WARNS UK 'FALLING BEHIND' IN CANCER CARE
(on.ft.com/1Q59B50)
Overview
Sepp Blatter resigned as FIFA president on Tuesday just four
days after being re-elected to a fifth term.
Independent body IPSA (Independent Parliamentary Standards
Authority) is set to increase MP's salaries by 10 percent to
74,000 stg despite Prime Minister David Cameron's commitment to
freeze ministers' salaries.
Wealth manager Seven Investment Management is in talks about
a possible sale to Cayzer Family Investment trust. A deal is
expected to value Seven Investment at about 100 million stg.
The chief executive of AstraZeneca Plc, Pascal
Soriot, said the UK is "falling behind" in cancer care and also
said the government was failing to "connect the dots" between
the country's strong science base and its health system.
Company's ovarian cancer drug, Olaparib, developed by British
scientists, was deemed too expensive for use in the National
Health Service.
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)