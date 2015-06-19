PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 19

June 19 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
ANTITRUST AUTHORITY TO INVESTIGATE PAID-FOR EDITORIALS
TWITTER HIRES EDITORS TO CATCH LIGHTNING
HAMPDEN & CO LAUNCHES AS FIRST NEW UK PRIVATE BANK
BANKS' AGEING IT SYSTEMS BUCKLE UNDER STRAIN
Overview
UK's antitrust watchdog Competition & Markets Authority will
investigate several companies over whether editorial content on
blogs was paid for and whether readers and consumers of such
media were aware of these commercial dealings.
Social networking site Twitter Inc is looking for
editors to help curate tweets for its new initiative Project
Lightning, where users of its microblogging service will be able
track live events such as music concerts, sports events to
natural disasters and events of civil unrest etc.
Hampden & Co has launched as the first private UK bank in
the past 30 years. Owned by Ray Entwistle, former chairman of
Adam & Company, the bank aims to offer better services by using
technology and digital banking.
Post the digital outage at Royal Bank of Scotland,
which caused about 600,000 transactions to go missing, many
banks are coming to terms with their IT infrastructure, which
has been built over several decades and how rising customer
demand is taking a toll on it.
