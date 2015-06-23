PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 23

June 23 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

UK UPSTART POWERS UP TO TAKE ON TESLA'S HOME BATTERY

PROGRESS IN PEANUT ALLERGY TRIALS RAISES HOPES

LADBROKES CONFIRMS MERGER TALKS WITH CORAL

GREENE KING WINS GO AHEAD TO SWALLOW SPIRIT

Overview

Powervault, a London-based startup, says its technology to capture and store electricity generated by domestic solar panels is more economical and targeted toward the British consumer. Since Powervault allows electricity to be stored and released when needed, the company says it could lead to power savings of up to 15 percent as compared with Tesla's home battery.

Two pharma companies, DBV Technologies from France and Aimmune Therapeutics from the U.S., are very near to developing drugs that could relieve people affected by peanut allergies. Both the under-development trials of the drugs have been granted a "breakthrough" designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

British bookmaker Ladbrokes PLC on Monday night confirmed that it was in merger talks with smaller rival Gala Coral.

The Competition and Markets Authority cleared the 774 million pound ($1.22 billion) takeover of Spirit Pub by Greene King, saying it is satisfied with Greene King's proposals and would no longer carry out an in-depth investigation.

($1 = 0.6321 pounds) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)