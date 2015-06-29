PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June- 30

June 30 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
* Mick Davis's X2 in talks to buy Rio Tinto coal assets in
Australia
* Prosecutors launch Deutsche Libor probe
* Senior Uber executives detained in France
* Osborne warns not to underestimate impact of Grexit
Overview
Former Xstrata boss Mick Davis' X2 Resources is in "serious"
talks to purchase some of Rio Tinto Plc's Australian
coal assets.
German prosecutors have launched preliminary inquiries into
the roles individuals may have played in connection with
Deutsche Bank's participation in the interest
rate-rigging scandal.
Uber has confirmed that two of its most senior executives in
France have been held in police custody in relation to a
complaint filed last year by one of the country's taxi unions.
Chancellor George Osborne has announced help for British
pensioners living in Greece and support for exporters that were
impacted by the crisis in Greece. Osborne also advised British
tourists to carry hundreds of euros in cash while travelling to
Greece.
