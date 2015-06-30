PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 1

July 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Greece rescue deal runs out of time

* Santander unveils plans for ringfenced UK business

* Deutsche rejects watchdog claim that Jain lobbied for traders' 130 mln euros bonus

* 'Star Wars' and Bond drive revenues at Pinewood to record high

Overview

A last-minute appeal by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, to extend the country's bailout was rejected by the finance ministers of Eurozone. Greece missed its 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) payment to the International Monetary Fund due on Tuesday.

Santander's British arm has set up a structure to meet new rules requiring banks to separate their retail banking arms, and appointed bosses for its retail and corporate divisions.

Deutsche Bank AG has denied allegations that its outgoing co-head, Anshu Jain pressed for a joint bonus as high as 130 million euros for him and another trader, telling the bank's chairman at the time that they were "good guys".

80-year-old British film studio group Pinewood has seen its revenue surge to record high as U.S. film producers come to the UK to take benefits of its highly regarded production facilities, favourable exchange rate and sector tax relief provided by the government.

