PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 2

Headlines
* DOJ sues to block Electrolux $3.3bn bid for GE appliances
(on.ft.com/1Iu39zv)
* U.S. shale has been stymied by Saudi Arabia, says Shell
CEO
(on.ft.com/1gbNJ8b)
* Commerzbank sells 2.9 bln euros real estate loan
portfolios
(on.ft.com/1NwVOiT)
* NHS medicines to be labelled with price
(on.ft.com/1T7AMKE)
Overview
The United States filed a lawsuit on Wednesday to stop
Sweden's Electrolux AB from buying General Electric
Co's appliance business, the Justice Department said in a
statement.
OPEC's decision, led by Saudi Arabia, to not cut oil
production has put pressure on U.S. shale gas producers which in
turn has put the brakes on America's energy boom, according to
the chief executive of Royal Dutch Shell Plc.
Commerzbank has sold loan portfolios worth 2.9
billion euros ($3.20 billion) as it continues to streamline its
balance sheet.
Under a scheme to cut waste in the National Health Service,
the Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has unveiled a plan that will
have a price tag stamped on medicines, with the slogan "Funded
by the UK taxpayer".
($1 = 0.9051 euros)
