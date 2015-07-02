PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 3

July 2 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
* BP settlement puts a value on clarity
* RBS faces $13 bln bill, says court filing
* Fiat Chrysler criticised over recalls
Overview
BP Plc will pay up to $18.7 billion in
penalties to the U.S. government and state governments to
resolve nearly all claims from its deadly Gulf of Mexico oil
spill five years ago. (on.ft.com/1NACTUj)
Royal Bank of Scotland Plc could have to pay $13
billion to resolve allegations that it misled buyers of
mortgage-backed securities. Lawyers representing U.S.'s FHFA
demanded that RBS and Nomura Holdings Inc, another bank
involved, post bonds to guarantee payment of $806 million, which
a U.S. judge had approved earlier.
Fiat Chrysler has been accused of
endangering the lives of its customers and other drivers by
being slow to alert drivers regarding faults and also for
failing to give crucial information to the authorities,
according to officials from the U.S. National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration.
