PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 6

Headlines
Greece's eurozone future in doubt after decisive 'No'
victory
Brazil to ease Petrobras pressure with offshore oil bill
Sabic pushes into Asia with South Korea deal
Turkey's banking sector heads for consolidation
Overview
Greeks on Sunday voted to reject the austerity terms of an
aid package from international creditors, raising serious doubts
about the country's ability to remain in the eurozone.
Brazil's government is expected to pass a bill that could
ease financial pressure on state-run oil company Petrobras SA
by opening the country's dominant offshore oil areas
to greater foreign and private investment.
Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) said it
completed the formation of a joint venture with Korean
petrochemical manufacturer SK Global Chemical Co to
produce polyethylene products in the city of Ulsan. SABIC said
the investment in the technology and plant would be about $640
million.
Turkey's banking sector headed for a consolidation as Dutch
lender ING Group held exclusive talks to buy HSBC
Holdings Plc's Turkish business and the Turkish
operations of National Bank of Greece being opened to bids for a
potential sale.
