PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 7

July 7 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
German media groups ProSiebenSat.1, Axel Springer revive
deal talks
(on.ft.com/1G3DqrA)
Teva set to lift Mylan bid to up to $43 bln
(on.ft.com/1LOFdrR)
EBRD in talks to buy minority stake in Ukraine bank
(on.ft.com/1CWNmDl)
Overview
German media groups ProSiebenSat.1 and Axel
Springer have revived talks for a merger that could
improve their ability to compete with tech giants like Google
Inc and Facebook Inc. The talks are at an early
stage and it was not certain if a deal could be reached or that
it could overcome competition concerns.
Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is
preparing to raise its bid for rival drugmaker Mylan NV
to as much as $43 billion as soon as this week. Teva's offer may
value shares in Mylan at $86 to $88 per share, up from the $82
per share bid Mylan rebuffed in April.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on
Monday it was in talks to buy minority stake in the Ukrainian
unit of Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International. The
EBRD said the proposed investment, in Raiffeisen Bank Aval which
is Ukraine's second-biggest western-owned lender, "will send a
strong positive signal to the market during the period of severe
political and economic crisis".
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane
Craft)