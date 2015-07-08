PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 8

July 8 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Agnelli family's Exor sweetens $6.8 bln hostile bid for
PartnerRe
Online betting group GVC makes 900 mln pounds bid for Bwin
Microsoft veteran Bill Veghte appointed SurveyMonkey boss
Overview
Italian holding company Exor said it sweetened its
hostile $6.8 billion offer for PartnerRe as it seeks to
convince the reinsurer's shareholders to vote against a rival
bid from Axis Capital Holdings.
Sports betting and gaming company GVC Holdings Plc
has offered to buy bigger rival Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment
Plc for about 900 million pounds ($1.39 billion).
Online polling company SurveyMonkey has named former
Microsoft and HP executive Bill Veghte chief executive,
succeeding Dave Goldberg, who died in an accident in May after
helping build it into one of the biggest privately held
companies in Silicon Valley.
