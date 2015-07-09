PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 9

July 9 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
German car makers lead 3.5 bln euros race to buy Nokia
mapping unit
Microsoft takes $7.6 bln Nokia writedown and cuts 7,800 jobs
Barclays fires Jenkins after clash over investment banking
unit
Overview
Germay's three big car makers lead a 3.5 billion euros
($3.87 billion) race to acquire Nokia's maps
business. Talks between Nokia and BMW, Daimler
and Audi, a unit of Volkswagen, over the
sale are ongoing but no decision has been made by Nokia. The
Finnish company has not committed to selling the unit, having
made it clear to bidders that it would only offload its mapping
unit if the price offered met its expectations.
Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday it would cut 7,800
jobs, or nearly 7 percent of its workforce, and write down about
$7.6 billion related to its Nokia phone business.
Barclays Plc said on Wednesday it fired Chief
Executive Antony Jenkins after he had a row with the bank's
investment bank head, Tom King, over the future of the troubled
division.
($1 = 0.9033 euros)
