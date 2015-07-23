PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 23

July 23 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Overview

Credit Suisse Group AG's new Chief Executive Officer Tidjane Thiam is sounding out investors for their backing on a potential deal to bolster the bank's asset management operations.

The head of BBC Trust, Rona Fairhead, called for "clear boundaries" around the government's involvement in BBC affairs, hitting out against suggestions that the broadcaster's realm should be curbed.

Bank of America Corp said on Wednesday it would replace its chief financial officer and its wealth management chief. CFO Bruce Thompson will be replaced by Paul Donofrio, who is currently the CFO of the consumer bank and wealth management.

