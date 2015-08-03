PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 3

Aug 2 The following are the top stories in the
Overview
US hedge fund ValueAct, which has become Rolls-Royce's
largest shareholder, is urging the British manufacturer
of aerospace engines to speed up cost cuts in its core business,
according to people familiar with the fund's thinking.
Japanese police arrested the founder and former head of Mt.
Gox, Mark Karpeles over allegations of manipulating the
exchange's computer system to inflate his own company account.
Mt. Gox, one of the world's biggest Bitcoin exchange in its
days, filed for bankruptcy last year after it admitted it didn't
know the whereabouts of 850,000 Bitcoins valued at about $500
mln.
Italian bank UniCredit's Chief Executive Federico
Ghizzoni is exploring strategic options to boost profit and
address investor concerns. UniCredit's CFO Marina Natale maybe
given more powers that may sideline the bank's chief risk
officer, according to people familiar with the matter.
Swift growth in LEDs has attracted aggressive new low-cost
competitors from Asia, giving traditional players Philips
, Siemens and General Electric a run
for their money. Philips said last year, it will break up to
create a standalone lighting company while Siemens, the German
engineering group, spun off its Osram lighting unit in
2013.
