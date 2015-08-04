PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 4

Aug 4 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Brazilian police have alleged that Jose Dirceu, ex-chief of staff to former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, was the chief architect of a massive corruption scandal at state-owned oil firm Petrobras.

Ratings agency Moody's Investor Services has warned in its new report that indebted companies may find it hard to raise finance as a result of the crackdown by United States towards risky bank lending.

Head of Geneva-based Klesch Group, Gary Klesch, has walked away from buying Tata Steel's Scunthorpe-based steel plant following months of talks, saying its workers are "being led to the slaughterhouse" due to failure by the government to negotiate energy costs and battle Chinese imports.

Asset manager Pacific Investment Management Co. is facing a probe by the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission over the valuation of mortgage-backed securities and whether it mislead its investors. (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)