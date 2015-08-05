PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 5

Aug 5 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
HEDGE FUNDS MAKE QUICK BUCK ON RBS STAKE SALE
SHIRE IN $30 BLN APPROACH FOR BAXALTA
SOFTBANK'S SON BACKS SPRINT REVAMP
BESSENT QUITS SOROS GROUP TO LAUNCH FUND
Overview
Hedge funds made quick money after getting information that
the British government was offloading some stake in Royal Bank
of Scotland. Some of investors placed bets that RBS'
share price would go down. The deal proved profitable for the
investors as the bank's share fell 8 percent between Thursday
last week and Monday night.
Pharma major Shire plc has approached Baxalta
- the drug company spun off from Baxter - with
a hostile takeover, valuing the company at $30 billion (27.6
billion euros).
Japan's telecom billionaire Masayoshi Son has announced the
creation of two new equipment leasing companies that will free
up cash to overhaul Sprint's network, the U.S. telecom
carrier in which Son invested in 2013.
Soros Fund Management's Chief Investment Officer, Scott
Bessent, has quit the firm to launch his own hedge fund named
Key Square Group. Bessent will begin with an initial investment
of $2 billion, contributed by George Soros himself.
(1 euro = $1.0884)
