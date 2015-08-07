PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 7

Aug 7 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
* Coca-Cola bottlers agree three-way Europe merger
(on.ft.com/1IR6eK2)
* Vimpelcom and Hutchison to merge their Italian mobile
units
(on.ft.com/1JPeH18)
* UK watchdog accuses Pfizer of inflating anti-epilepsy drug
price
(on.ft.com/1UrnF7T)
* CF Industries to buy OCI in $8 bln fertiliser deal
(on.ft.com/1MTSUGe)
Overview
Three of Europe's main bottlers of Coca-Cola products are to
join in a $27 billion agreement to simplify manufacturing as the
beverage maker tries to cut costs. Coca-Cola Enterprises
, the U.S.-based bottler with exclusive Coke licences in
many Western Europe countries, will merge with its Iberian and
German counterparts.
Vimpelcom and Hutchison have agreed to
combine their Italian mobile operations in a long-awaited deal
that would cut the number of players in Europe's fourth-largest
telecom market to three from four.
Britain's competition watchdog has accused Pfizer
and Flynn Pharma of breaching UK and European law by ramping up
the cost of an epilepsy drug, given to more than 50,000 British
patients.
U.S. fertilizer maker CF Industries Holdings Inc said
on Thursday it will buy OCI NV's North American and
European plants in an $8 billion deal including debt, making CF
one the world's largest nitrogen companies.
