PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 11

Aug 11 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Baxalta chief denounces Shire's 'lowball' offer

(on.ft.com/1TmB0M4)

* Gazprom's China contract offers no protection against low prices

(on.ft.com/1PgTnBC)

* Polish manufacturers hit by power cuts

(on.ft.com/1DE0kMe)

* Fears of financial crisis rise as Russia's economy shrinks

(on.ft.com/1J0mCrA)

Overview

Baxalta Inc's chief executive, Ludwig Hantson, has said there is no reason to negotiate with Shire Plc after describing Shire's $30 billion hostile takeover offer as a "lowball valuation."

Gazprom's 30-year contract with China for gas supplies does not offer protection for a scenario in which there is a prolonged period of low prices and was based on a very positive view of oil market.

Companies in Poland have been forced to cut production due to power cuts and restrictions on energy supply. Companies such as ArcelorMittal and chemical major Grupa Azoty were part of those hit by power cutbacks, the first such restrictions since the country emerged from under communism.

The Russian economy contracted by 4.6 percent in the second quarter versus the same period a year ago, representing the country's first recession since the 2009 financial crisis.

(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)