PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 13

Headlines
* Richard Buxton to take the top job at Old Mutual funds arm
(on.ft.com/1Ts5IJd)
* Pearson investors wary of acquisitions
(on.ft.com/1DLf3oz)
* U.S. senator rails at CF Industries' plan to redomicile to
UK
(on.ft.com/1NrtFcB)
Overview
Richard Buxton, the UK equity fund manager, is to replace
Julian Ide to become the chief executive officer of Old Mutual
Global Investors while continuing to run his UK equity funds.
OMGI runs 22 billion pounds ($34 billion) on behalf of investors
and its parent company.
Pearson Plc shares have fallen by one-fifth since
the end of March and attempts to reverse this trend, like
selling FT Group and the Economist Group stake for more than
most analysts' valuations, has failed. Some investors are
questioning Pearson's ability to benefit from this after four
years without organic revenue growth.
Dick Durbin, the second-highest ranking Democrat in the U.S.
Senate, has called CF Industries Holdings Inc decision to
move its corporate tax base to the United Kingdom as "simply
wrong" and urged it not to do so. Last week, CF Industries
bought its Dutch-listed rival OCI NV for $8 billion
including debt.
($1 = 0.6407 pounds)
