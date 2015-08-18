PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 18

Aug 18 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
* Shell wins go-ahead for Arctic drilling
* Deutsche Bank revamps its FIC arm
* NHS watchdog warns on overprescribing of antibiotics
Overview
The Obama administration granted Royal Dutch Shell
the final permit to drill for oil and gas in the Arctic, after
Shell moved a vessel called the Fennica to the region. It is
carrying a "capping stack" that could be used to seal a well in
the event of a blowout and leak.
Deutsche Bank has reorganised its fixed income
and currencies business (FIC). FIC, the bank's biggest business,
will now be overseen by an executive committee with its own
chairman. The details were mentioned in a memo sent by the
bank's co-head of investment banking Colin Fan in recent days.
National Institute for Health and Care Excellence has issued
new guidance to help doctors and pharmacists prevent the use of
antibiotics for treatment of diseases for which they are not
suited. It has said that overprescribing of antibiotics remains
common in spite of increasing information regarding the rise of
drug-resistant infections.
